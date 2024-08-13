NBA Releases Dallas Mavericks Schedule for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup
It's schedule release week across the NBA, as details for the 2024-25 season come out throughout the week. The Mavs' Christmas Day game and the two NBA Finals rematches against the Boston Celtics have already been announced and now the NBA has announced everyone's schedule for the 2024 Emirates Cup as part of this year's in-season tournament.
The Dallas Mavericks have a tough group in the Western Conference, having to deal with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies in West Group C. All five teams are playoff contenders with the Mavs, Nuggets, and Grizzlies projected to be among the favorites to come out of the West. This group also has multiple MVP candidates between Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, and Ja Morant.
This year's games will come on "Cup Nights" early in the NBA season on Tuesdays and Fridays. Each team will play the other teams in their group once before the quarterfinals begin on December 10th and 11th.
It starts with Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area on Tuesday, November 12th before hosting the Pelicans on November 19th. The matchup of last year's MVP candidates between Jokic and Doncic will be in Denver on November 22nd before the Mavs end Group Play at home against the Grizzlies on December 3rd.
The Mavericks look to be stronger on paper than last season, adding in Thompson, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie in place of Tim Hardaway Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., and Josh Green. The Warriors lost Thompson, Dario Saric, and Chris Paul to bring in Kyle Anderson, De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Lindy Waters III.
Denver has had a tough offseason, losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Reggie Jackson, and Justin Holiday while adding Russell Westbrook and Saric. They were stuck between keeping a competitive roster together and the second tax apron.
New Orleans made a big change, bringing in Dejounte Murray in a trade with Atlanta for Dyson Daniels and E.J. Liddell. They're lacking at the center position though after losing Cody Zeller and Jonas Valanciunas in free agency while only adding Daniel Theis.
Memphis is hoping better health will help them this year as they've made no major changes. They drafted Zach Edey in this year's NBA Draft and traded away Ziaire Williams, but Ja Morant only played nine, Marcus Smart played 20, Desmond Bane played 42, and Brandon Clarke only played six. Jaren Jackson Jr. played in the most games of any Grizzly and played 66. They have a talented roster but need some better luck this season.
The semifinals for the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup start on December 14th in Las Vegas with the championship on December 17th.
