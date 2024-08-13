NBA Releases Dallas Mavericks Schedule for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedule for Group Play of the Emirates NBA Cup 2024. These games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 12 – Dec. 3.



🏀 Schedule by day/team: https://t.co/yDYpnkpsSK



🏀 Press release:… pic.twitter.com/NuSvQpkurR