Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Wins Silver Medal For France in Olympics
While all of the current Dallas Mavericks players were eliminated in the quarterfinals, one former Mav made his way to the gold medal game before falling to Stephen Curry and Team USA.
Frank Ntilikina, who played on the Mavs from 2021-2023, was a starter for France in their attempt to win the gold on the home floor. He failed to score any points in a 0/3 showing, but he only played seven minutes while logging a rebound and assist. While normally acting as a defensive standout, France needed offensive production in this game to match USA's firepower.
The USA would hold on to win 98-87, leaving Ntilikina and France with the silver medal, becoming the first team since the United States in 1996 to medal in men's basketball while competing in their home country.
After struggling for the last few Olympic games, Victor Wembanyama woke up this game for an efficient 26 points and 7 rebounds, giving a taste of what Mavericks fans will have to deal with as he competes in the same division as a member of the San Antonio Spurs. He led the game in scoring, followed closely by Curry's 24 points for the USA and Guerschon Yabusele's 20 points for France. Curry was dynamite for the United States, including a ridiculous final few minutes where he caught fire from three-point range.
Ntilikina spent five games with the Charlotte Hornets last season but signed with Partizan in Serbia to likely end his NBA career. He was drafted eighth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, one pick before the Mavs selected Dennis Smith Jr. He only averaged 3.6 PPG in his two seasons in Dallas.
