Mavericks' Kyrie Irving's Iconic Game-Winner Used As Mural For Basketball Court in Philippines
Kyrie Irving has had his fair share of iconic shots in his career, such as a game-winning three-pointer over Stephen Curry in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals to complete a 3-1 comeback, but none were more important to the Dallas Mavericks this year than his epic left-handed floater to beat the Denver Nuggets.
The degree of difficulty of that shot was immediately praised and celebrated around the NBA but now it's being celebrated around the globe. Maya Carandang is an artist based in the Philippines, aiming to do 100 mural basketball courts across the Philippines. The first one he finished as part of this project celebrates Irving's game-winner.
Irving praised the artist on another post of the court saying "All I needed was an invite. Next year for sure. Thank you for the LOVE. This is Legendary."
2023-24 was a special season for Kyrie Irving. After being labeled as an outcast and toxic player after a few bad years with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, he recaptured his love for basketball and it was on display all season, averaging 25.6 PPG alongside Luka Doncic. Many scolded Dallas for re-signing him last offseason. The media narrative that was against him for the past few years finally turned in his direction again throughout the season as he helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals. Even if they ultimately fell short, Irving proved he could co-exist alongside Doncic and help lead his team to wins.
