NBA Analyst Predicts Dallas Mavericks Slight Win Total Increase
The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off an unlikely run to the NBA Finals as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, taking down the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves on their way to the appearance.
After the incredible 50-win season, which saw the Mavericks hit a new gear after the trade deadline, the club improved even more on paper during the offseason. Will this translate to a stronger regular season?
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey predicted win-loss totals for every NBA team following their schedule releases, projecting a 51-win season in Dallas. That would be a one-win improvement from a season ago for the Mavs.
"Fresh off a somewhat unexpected trip to the NBA Finals, Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks are forecast by the oddsmakers to be one of the best teams in the West, and for good reason," Bailey wrote.
Adding Klay Thompson, and other key additions, the Mavericks should be built for an even stronger campaign during the 2024-25 season. Adding the elite sharpshooter to an offense led by two of the best scorers the game has to offer, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks' offense will be difficult for any team to stop.
"Luka is one of the best scorers of all time (he's third in NBA history in career points per game). Kyrie Irving has settled into a perfect role as a dynamic secondary playmaker and scorer like he was alongside LeBron James," Bailey continued. "Dereck Lively II showed star upside as a rim-runner and defensive anchor. And the front office managed to make marginal improvements at three different wing spots by replacing Derrick Jones Jr., Josh Green, and Tim Hardaway Jr. with Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes."
As Bailey alluded to, the roster improved in a big way and is built perfectly to suit the talents on the roster. They've got a strong season behind them and an improved score, which should see them play even better from the jump next season. They'll be a better squad than they were a season ago, even if it doesn't show in the win column or standings.
"Dallas should be even better next season, especially if Irving plays a few more games (he was limited to 58 in 2023-24)," Bailey continued. "But as alluded to in the intro, that doesn't necessarily mean the Mavs will smash last season's win total (or this summer's over-under)."
The Mavericks are easily going to be among the most entertaining teams in the entire league while navigating a brutal Western Conference.
