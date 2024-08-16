Dallas Mavericks Among Leaders in National TV Games for 2024-25 Season
The 2024-25 NBA schedule was released on Thursday afternoon, giving us an insight into how the NBA views certain teams. Generally, the more national TV games a team has, the chances are they have superstar talent or a good team.
The Dallas Mavericks were rewarded with 30 national TV games across ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV for 2024-25 following their run to the NBA Finals last season. That sits tied for fifth-most across the NBA and is up from 28 last year.
The only teams ahead of Dallas are the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks. Three of those are massive market teams and the Warriors have Stephen Curry. The Lakers pace the field with 39 national TV games, as networks will want to capitalize off LeBron James as much as possible before he retires. The Mavs are tied with the Phoenix Suns who have Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
With Dallas having a star trio themselves with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson, it's no surprise the NBA wants to showcase them as much as possible. Both of their games against the Knicks and all three against the Warriors are on national TV.
Not everyone gets NBATV with their local TV package, but the Mavs still have 23 games on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. With it being TNT's last season with NBA rights before NBC steps in, Dallas' final game on TNT before the playoffs will be on March 25th playing the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Not a bad way to end things.
