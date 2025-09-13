All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Exciting Tyrese Haliburton Update, Rising Star Added 20 Pounds, Reggie Miller’s New Sport

Nelson Espinal

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller is seen after game six of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Reggie Miller is seen after game six of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller was an all-time great in the sport of basketball, but he recently revealed his newest hobby — cycling.

Miller is long retired, and while several former NBA players pick up sports like golf in the latter stages of their lives, the deadly 3-point shooter is on the bike path.

In other news, young forward Johnny Furphy added a good chunk of muscle ahead of a pivotal season for him.

Indiana will get the chance to try out players in different, bigger roles due to the power vacuum left by Tyrese Haliburton. Among those players will be Furphy, who the Pacers will hope takes another step in his development.

Speaking of Haliburton, the young star is taking on a major sponsorship chance, teaming up with major stars in an advertising campaign. He also continues to take steps in his Achilles recovery.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Has Found A New Sport

Pacers Rising Star Gained 20 Pounds of Muscle This Summer

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Joins Film, Hip Hop Stars in New Campaign

Pacers' Starting Lineup Receives Unfortunate Grade Heading Into New Season

Pacers Forward Earns Incredible Honor From Quebec

Pacers’ Thinking Behind Key Signing Explained

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News