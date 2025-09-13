Pacers Notes: Exciting Tyrese Haliburton Update, Rising Star Added 20 Pounds, Reggie Miller’s New Sport
Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller was an all-time great in the sport of basketball, but he recently revealed his newest hobby — cycling.
Miller is long retired, and while several former NBA players pick up sports like golf in the latter stages of their lives, the deadly 3-point shooter is on the bike path.
In other news, young forward Johnny Furphy added a good chunk of muscle ahead of a pivotal season for him.
Indiana will get the chance to try out players in different, bigger roles due to the power vacuum left by Tyrese Haliburton. Among those players will be Furphy, who the Pacers will hope takes another step in his development.
Speaking of Haliburton, the young star is taking on a major sponsorship chance, teaming up with major stars in an advertising campaign. He also continues to take steps in his Achilles recovery.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Has Found A New Sport
Pacers Rising Star Gained 20 Pounds of Muscle This Summer
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Joins Film, Hip Hop Stars in New Campaign
Pacers' Starting Lineup Receives Unfortunate Grade Heading Into New Season
Pacers Forward Earns Incredible Honor From Quebec
Pacers’ Thinking Behind Key Signing Explained
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.