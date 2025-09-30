Pacers Notes: Myles Turner Takes Shot at Indiana, Rick Carlisle Talks Lineup Decision, More
Former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner took a shot an apparent shot at his former team during Milwaukee Bucks media day.
Turner, who left during free agency, played a crucial role in Indiana's playoff run. However, despite NBA experts predicting that he would stay, the big man made the move to the Bucks, a primary rival of the Pacers.
He has been part of several trade rumors over the years, and after feeling overlooked by the Pacers, Turner made the bold decision to leave his home of 10 years for a new chapter. He said he's excited to be in a city that wants to celebrate him.
In other news, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the team's center position after Turner's departure.
The team has James Wiseman, Tony Bradley, Jay Huff, and Isaiah Jackson as potential center options.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
