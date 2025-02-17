Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Officially Introduced as NBA All-Star
The NBA is wrapping up All-Star Weekend out in San Francisco on Sunday night with the main events.
For the first time in his career, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was officially introduced as an NBA All-Star.
The young guard will get an opportunity to battle it out tournament-style with other league stars. As expected, Cunningham will come off the bench as he was voted in as a reserve.
Leading up to the All-Star break, Cunningham has been having the best season of his career.
In 50 games, Cunningham has shot 46 percent from the field and knocked down 35 percent of his threes on six attempts per game. He’s been scoring 25 points per game. That number is up from the 23 points he averaged last season.
Along with his scoring, Cunningham averaged nine assists and six rebounds. He’s placed Top 5 in total triple-doubles this season, in company with names such as Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.
While Cunningham showed plenty of potential throughout his first few seasons, the combination of his solo numbers and team success this year helped him crack a spot in the All-Star game.
At 29-26 on the season, the Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference. If they can keep their pace, there is a chance the Pistons could get their first postseason action in years, which would be a major opportunity for Cunningham, who hasn’t participated in any postseason basketball since entering the league as a top pick in 2021.
