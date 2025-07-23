Pistons Lose Veteran to San Antonio Spurs in NBA Free Agency
After spending most of the month on the NBA free agency market, Lindy Waters III has found a new home with the San Antonio Spurs. His stint with the Detroit Pistons has concluded officially.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Waters is signing a one-year deal with the Spurs.
Waters landed in the NBA following a four-year run at Oklahoma State.
In 121 games, Waters picked up 105 starts in the NCAA. Throughout his entire college career, Waters averaged 10 points, two assists, and four rebounds. He made 43 percent of his shots and knocked down 39 percent of his threes.
Waters went undrafted in 2020. He had stints outside of the NBA following his time in college, but he landed a deal in the G League in October 2021. A few months later, Waters acquired a two-way contract from the Oklahoma City Thunder. One year later, Waters picked up a standard deal with the Thunder.
Last summer, Waters was traded to the Golden State Warriors. He spent a large chunk of the 2024-2025 NBA season playing out West, but would find himself traded again to the Pistons ahead of the trade deadline. Waters was a part of the five-team Jimmy Butler blockbuster. He went to Detroit alongside Dennis Schroder.
Throughout his four-year NBA career, Waters has averaged five points and two rebounds. He knocked down 40 percent of his shots from the field and 37 percent of his three-pointers. With the Pistons, he made just 14 appearances last year, shooting 36 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. He produced three points and one rebound per game.
