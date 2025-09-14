Pistons Standout Links up With Recent Offseason Departure
Coming off a historic 2025 campaign, the Detroit Pistons saw a handful of players depart in the offseason. Just ahead of the start of training camp, two members of last season's roster were spotted together amid their summer training.
Upon taking over in the front office, Trajan Langdon sought out quality veterans to be mentors for the young Pistons team. Among those brought in were journeyman Tim Hardaway Jr. and Malik Beasley.
While they might have been acquired to help lead Detroit's youth, both managed to help with the on-court product as well. Hardaway Jr. provided secondary scoring and outside shooting in the starting lineup, averaging 11.0 PPG across 77 appearances. As for Beasley, he nearly took home Sixth Man of the Year honors following an impressive first season with the Pistons.
Despite being a viable member of the supporting cast, Hardaway Jr. decided to start a new chapter of his career this offseason. Upon hitting the free-agent market, he inked a deal to head back to the Western Conference and join the Denver Nuggets.
With just a few weeks until camp gets underway, Beasley still finds himself unsigned. He's been tied up in off-court drama after being the subject of an investigation connected to gambling allegations. Nonetheless, Beasley is still keeping himself ready for the upcoming season.
Following a brief vacation in Rome, Beasley returned to the states to continue working on his craft. While working out in a gym in New York, he had the opportunity to link up with Hardaway Jr.
While THJ decided not to come back to Detroit, there is still a chance Beasley decides to extend his tenure with the Pistons. Prior to his investigations, it was believed that he was going to land a lucrative multi-year extension. Such a contract likely isn't on the table anymore, but Detroit still has an open roster spot and can offer him a respectable salary of just over $7 million.
Earlier this month, Beasley teased on Instagram that he plans on making his decision in the near future. However, the veteran sharpshooter has yet to sign a deal anywhere.
Since his initial investigation came to an end, reports have surfaced of the Pistons expressing interest in bringing back Beasley this upcoming season.
