SI:CYMI | Did Kon Knueppel Deserve Rookie of the Year More Than Cooper Flagg?

Happy Tuesday, party people! This is SI’s Brigid Kennedy, back with another fresh-to-death recap of the latest and greatest headlines in sports.

Sorry to be the one to say it, I have a feeling this is going to be one of those weeks where Tuesday feels like Wednesday, Wednesday feels like Thursday and Thursday feels like Friday. Forward this to someone who’s a bit more optimistic.

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The Headlines …

COOP!: The NBA’s awards roll-out continues on this week—on Monday, Rookie of the Year was awarded to Mavericks forward and 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg . … For much of the season, the title felt like Flagg’s to lose. But then Kon Knueppel emerged as a serious dark horse and things grew much more competitive. To that end, SI’s Blake Silverman believes the Hornets guard was a more deserving recipient . … Elsewhere, the NBA fined Lakers guards Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard for making “inappropriate comments” to officials after Houston beat L.A. on Sunday (for what it’s worth, the officiating was a big topic among multiple players and coaches postgame). … Victor Wembanyama wasn’t happy with how the league handled his return for a concussion ahead of Spurs-Blazers Game 4. … You would’ve thought Joel Embiid’s appearance in Sunday night 76ers’ game would’ve helped the team, but our Liam Mckeone believes the opposite was true . … Celtics star Jayson Tatum has vowed to help Donte DiVincenzo as the latter recovers from a season-ending Achilles tear. … And the Thunder swept the Suns in four games to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

GRIDIRON GOSSIP: Let’s talk football, both professional and collegiate. Starting with the former … Mike Vrabel has returned to Foxborough after missing the final rounds of the NFL draft to attend counseling. … Looks like undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia already has some interest from a team in the CFL . … Ty Simpson says he had a “secret meeting” with Rams coach Sean McVay, which adds another interesting layer to this whole viral draft reaction thing. … Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby entered rehab for a gambling addiction , which puts his status for next season in limbo (here’s a look at the school’s QB room , in the meantime). … And, if you’re one of the sickos already counting down the days until the 2027 draft, check out this handy look at each team’s picks , plus any trades already made, while you wait.

LEFTOVERS: A few extra notes for ya. … For starters, track and field star Allyson Felix is eyeing an Olympic comeback , which means the 2028 L.A. Games could be that much better. … John Calipari has lured yet another top basketball prospect to join the Razorbacks, in just the latest example of his excellent recruiting. … And Paige Bueckers addressed her personal relationship with teammate Azzi Fudd at the Dallas Wings’ media day on Monday.

Feed Refresher …

OFF THE WALL: The Pittsburgh Penguins forced a Game 6 in their first-round playoff series vs. the Flyers on Monday night, in part thanks to this goal you have to see to believe: Kris Letang overshot the net, the puck bounced off the back wall, and then the Flyers’ goalie inadvertently knocked it into the net. Unreal.

JUST LIKE MAGIC: Over in the NBA playoffs, Orlando is on the verge of a huge first-round upset after defeating a top-seeded Detroit in Monday’s Game 4 to take a 3–1 series lead. And probably the best part of the night? This high-flying poster dunk from Jamal Cain . Sheeeeeesh. (Also, here are three reasons why Orlando is doing so well right now.)

What We’re Watching Tonight …

NBA:

76ers @ Celtics—7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Hawks @ Knicks—8 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock

Trail Blazers @ Spurs—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

The 76ers and the Trail Blazers are on the brink of elimination tonight. They’ll need a win to stay alive … otherwise, both the Spurs and the Celtics are headed to round two. Things are much more even in Hawks-Knicks, where the series is tied two games to two.

NHL:

Bruins @ Sabres—7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Wild @ Stars—8 p.m. ET; ESPN2

Ducks @ Oilers—10 p.m. ET; TNT, truTB, HBO Max

It’s a big night for multiview— you’re not going to want to miss these NHL games, either. The Sabres, in the middle of a comeback season, need just one more win to eliminate the Bruins. The equally-excellent Wild and the Stars are tied two games to two. And the Oilers are looking to hold on in an elimination game vs. the Ducks after a controversial OT finish in Game 4 that went Anaheim’s way.

MLB:

Rays @ Guardians—6:10 p.m. ET; MLB.TV

Tigers @ Braves—7:15 p.m. ET; TBS, MLB.TV

The Guardians have called up former No. 1 draft pick Travis Bazzana , and the 23-year-old Aussie will make his major league debut vs. the Rays tonight. Definitely one to check out. Otherwise, Game 1 of Tigers-Braves should be good; Atlanta is currently atop the NL East, and the Tigers lead the AL Central.

Aaaaand that’s my time! Thanks for reading—wherever you are in the world today, I hope it’s sunny.

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