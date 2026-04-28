SI:CYMI | Did Kon Knueppel Deserve Rookie of the Year More Than Cooper Flagg?
Happy Tuesday, party people! This is SI’s Brigid Kennedy, back with another fresh-to-death recap of the latest and greatest headlines in sports.
Sorry to be the one to say it, I have a feeling this is going to be one of those weeks where Tuesday feels like Wednesday, Wednesday feels like Thursday and Thursday feels like Friday. Forward this to someone who’s a bit more optimistic.
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The Headlines …
COOP!: The NBA’s awards roll-out continues on this week—on Monday, Rookie of the Year was awarded to Mavericks forward and 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. … For much of the season, the title felt like Flagg’s to lose. But then Kon Knueppel emerged as a serious dark horse and things grew much more competitive. To that end, SI’s Blake Silverman believes the Hornets guard was a more deserving recipient. … Elsewhere, the NBA fined Lakers guards Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard for making “inappropriate comments” to officials after Houston beat L.A. on Sunday (for what it’s worth, the officiating was a big topic among multiple players and coaches postgame). … Victor Wembanyama wasn’t happy with how the league handled his return for a concussion ahead of Spurs-Blazers Game 4. … You would’ve thought Joel Embiid’s appearance in Sunday night 76ers’ game would’ve helped the team, but our Liam Mckeone believes the opposite was true. … Celtics star Jayson Tatum has vowed to help Donte DiVincenzo as the latter recovers from a season-ending Achilles tear. … And the Thunder swept the Suns in four games to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
GRIDIRON GOSSIP: Let’s talk football, both professional and collegiate. Starting with the former … Mike Vrabel has returned to Foxborough after missing the final rounds of the NFL draft to attend counseling. … Looks like undrafted Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia already has some interest from a team in the CFL. … Ty Simpson says he had a “secret meeting” with Rams coach Sean McVay, which adds another interesting layer to this whole viral draft reaction thing. … Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby entered rehab for a gambling addiction, which puts his status for next season in limbo (here’s a look at the school’s QB room, in the meantime). … And, if you’re one of the sickos already counting down the days until the 2027 draft, check out this handy look at each team’s picks, plus any trades already made, while you wait.
LEFTOVERS: A few extra notes for ya. … For starters, track and field star Allyson Felix is eyeing an Olympic comeback, which means the 2028 L.A. Games could be that much better. … John Calipari has lured yet another top basketball prospect to join the Razorbacks, in just the latest example of his excellent recruiting. … And Paige Bueckers addressed her personal relationship with teammate Azzi Fudd at the Dallas Wings’ media day on Monday.
Feed Refresher …
OFF THE WALL: The Pittsburgh Penguins forced a Game 6 in their first-round playoff series vs. the Flyers on Monday night, in part thanks to this goal you have to see to believe: Kris Letang overshot the net, the puck bounced off the back wall, and then the Flyers’ goalie inadvertently knocked it into the net. Unreal.
JUST LIKE MAGIC: Over in the NBA playoffs, Orlando is on the verge of a huge first-round upset after defeating a top-seeded Detroit in Monday’s Game 4 to take a 3–1 series lead. And probably the best part of the night? This high-flying poster dunk from Jamal Cain. Sheeeeeesh. (Also, here are three reasons why Orlando is doing so well right now.)
What We’re Watching Tonight …
NBA:
76ers @ Celtics—7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Hawks @ Knicks—8 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock
Trail Blazers @ Spurs—9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
The 76ers and the Trail Blazers are on the brink of elimination tonight. They’ll need a win to stay alive … otherwise, both the Spurs and the Celtics are headed to round two. Things are much more even in Hawks-Knicks, where the series is tied two games to two.
NHL:
Bruins @ Sabres—7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO Max
Wild @ Stars—8 p.m. ET; ESPN2
Ducks @ Oilers—10 p.m. ET; TNT, truTB, HBO Max
It’s a big night for multiview— you’re not going to want to miss these NHL games, either. The Sabres, in the middle of a comeback season, need just one more win to eliminate the Bruins. The equally-excellent Wild and the Stars are tied two games to two. And the Oilers are looking to hold on in an elimination game vs. the Ducks after a controversial OT finish in Game 4 that went Anaheim’s way.
MLB:
Rays @ Guardians—6:10 p.m. ET; MLB.TV
Tigers @ Braves—7:15 p.m. ET; TBS, MLB.TV
The Guardians have called up former No. 1 draft pick Travis Bazzana, and the 23-year-old Aussie will make his major league debut vs. the Rays tonight. Definitely one to check out. Otherwise, Game 1 of Tigers-Braves should be good; Atlanta is currently atop the NL East, and the Tigers lead the AL Central.
Aaaaand that’s my time! Thanks for reading—wherever you are in the world today, I hope it’s sunny.
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Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.