SI:CYMI | The Knicks vs. the Met Gala

Morning all! Sports Illustrated’s Brigid Kennedy here, back with another data-dump recap of the last 24 hours of basketball news. And hockey news. And baseball, too, plus football. O.K., a lot of news.

The 2026 Met Gala was last night, and we made sure to keep track of every athlete who attended, including Steph Curry, Justin Jefferson and Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu. Forward this to a friend who has a lot of thoughts about Bad Bunny’s unexpected look.

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The Headlines …

PLAYOFFS ROLL: We’re on to round two, baby! After a first round that saw quite a few roller-coaster series and some age-defying antics from LeBron James, the Knicks, 76ers, Timberwolves and Spurs took to the court for their conference semifinal Game 1s on Monday night. New York pummeled the Sixers in a 39-point win (Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala to attend ), while Minnesota and San Antonio sparred for a wildly close finish. … The Wolves got the dub, but at least Spurs fans enjoyed some stellar Wemby defense . … Earlier on Monday, the Magic fired head coach Jamahl Mosley after the team blew a 3-1 series lead vs. the Pistons and again exited in the first round. … Mosley’s friend and opposing coach J.B. Bickerstaff later defended him . … Meanwhile, here’s a look at how Orlando can retool and hopefully take the next step next season.

HER HOOPS: Over in the WNBA, Wings rookie Azzi Fudd shared her assessment of the league’s oft-criticized officiating after Dallas defeated the Aces in a preseason tilt. … The Sky waived former TCU standout Hailey Van Lith and added Natasha Cloud in a big Monday move; Van Lith is likely to generate interest from other teams. … Sabrina Ionescu rolled her ankle on Sunday and is slated to miss a bit of time . … And Paige Bueckers made her Met Gala debut in New York City on Monday night.

REMEMBERING JOHN STERLING: This is a tough one: legendary Yankees radio announcer John Sterling died on Monday morning at the age of 87 . … Sterling once called 5,060 consecutive games, and was the voice of the team in some of its biggest and brightest moments. … SI’s Jimmy Traina penned a moving tribute to the beloved broadcaster . … Tim Capruso put together a fabulous compilation of the best Sterling home run calls . … And the pinstripes planned some moving homages of their own ahead of and during their game against the Orioles (the Yanks won that by 11 runs, by the way). … In other news, the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal needs elbow surgery and will miss quite a bit of time.

THE LEFTOVERS: Already missing college football? Here are some way-too-early 2026 Heisman rankings for you to longingly peruse. … Plus, a landmark development in a negligence case against the NCAA. … For those in more of a college basketball mood, you’ll either be pleased or disappointed to learn that Louisville has secured another top-tier recruit. … Anyone looking to talk hockey should try Karl Rasmussen’s ranking of the eight remaining teams in the NHL playoffs , a list that does not, of course, include the Oilers. Thankfully, Karl also put together a game plan for Edmonton to win the Cup ASAP… And in NFL news, Green Bay signed QB Tyrod Taylor , who most recently spent two seasons with the Jets.

Feed Refresher ...

STREAM QUEEN: Now that his team is out of the postseason, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown took to Twitch to further complain about the officiating in that fateful Game 7. He also said this was his favorite season of his career, which is interesting, considering he very recently won a ring.

TRUTH TO POWER: Maple Leafs fans are not happy about the hiring of John Chayka, who will replace Brad Treliving in the GM role. In a Monday press conference announcing the change, reporter Steve Simmons of The Toronto Sun laid into the front office’s decision regarding Chayka with a fervor that also involved the phrases “con artist,” “salesman,” and “liar.” Impeccable watch.

What We’re Watching Tonight…

NBA:

Cavaliers @ Pistons, Game 1—7 p.m. ET; NBC Sports, Peacock

Lakers @ Thunder, Game 1—8:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock

Two more Game 1s tonight: Cavs vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Thunder. In the East, both sides are coming off a seven-game series vs. a team they were expected to defeat with ease. Do with that what you will. In the West, meanwhile, the defending Thunder have had time to recoup after sweeping the Suns, while the Lakers are still without star Luka Dončić.

NHL:

Wild @ Avalanche—8 p.m. ET; ESPN

We got 15 total goals in a wild Game 1 … let’s see what happens here in Game 2. The Avalanche lead the series 1–0.

MLB:

Dodgers @ Astros—8:10 p.m. ET; TBS, MLB.tv

The Dodgers ran away with the first game of this three-game series on Monday, but Ohtani is starting tonight, which means that this is still worth a watch.

That’s all I’ve got for you today; Madison Williams has got you covered tomorrow. We’ll see you then.

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