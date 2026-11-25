The Timberwolves' trouncing of the Nets on Monday night provided plenty of big talking points as Minnesota ends the month strong. But tucked away in that blowout was the sneaky Wolves debut for recent signing Johni Broome, who hadn't touched the floor yet for the team after inking his two-way deal.

Now, Broome logged a rebound and a foul in 2:28 of action. However, Broome getting playing time at the NBA level with the Wolves is still a notable development for a few reasons.

Timberwolves' first NBA glimpse of Johni Broome could just be the start

For starters, getting any return from this last two-way spot is noteworthy for the Timberwolves, given how much of a roller coaster it's been so far this season.

First, Enrique Freeman signed a two-way deal this summer, then was released during preseason cuts, only to be re-signed as the final two-way player after the first week of the campaign. However, Freeman was cut just days later due to an injury, and the team pursued forward/center Norichad Omier. But he pulled out of a deal before officially joining Minnesota to instead return to the Cavaliers (where he is thriving).

That left this spot vacated until an agreement with Broome in the middle of November finally happened. Taking a flyer on the former Auburn standout more than made sense, given his frontcourt flexibility and pedigree as a top pick in the second round of the 2025 draft.

It's taken a while for Broome to get in the game for the Wolves, which required a blowout to happen, even with injuries continuing to challenge this roster, but checking this box off is a nice momentum-builder for a player who's gone through a meniscus tear, being traded by the team that recently drafted him and released by his next team (the Clippers) this year already.

Broome is starting to settle in nicely with the Wolves despite all recent twists and turns. In his first G League appearance for their Iowa affiliate, he notched 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. That continues the trend of him dominating at that level so far this year, as he's averaging 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds (including 5.0 offensive), and 3.3 assists over three total games.

Johni Broome gettin' ACTIVE 🔥 The 6'9" forward notched a double-double with 25 PTS, 11 REB, and shot 64% from the field to help secure the W for the @WisconsinHerd 👏 pic.twitter.com/99ojDLyBW0 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 9, 2026

He's even logging 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest to boot; that kind of overall excellence is exactly what Minnesota wants to see from a player who just over a year ago was considered one of the better NBA prospects.

Broome is already outproducing fellow two-way big man Rocco Zikarsky (12.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg) by a wide margin in every area other than blocks (2.3 bpg for Zikarsky) in the G League, which shows the 24-year-old embracing the competition and thriving.

The fact that the Wolves are on the precipice of going in a more youthful direction at center, between Rudy Gobert's clear struggles and Joan Beringer's molding as the next starter, also creates a bigger opportunity for Broome than he might have elsewhere. He's not just emergency depth for the 2026-27 season, but a piece who could be around for longer if he demonstrates his use.

So yes, Monday night was just a few garbage-time minutes for a player at the very end of the bench. But the fact that it was Broome's debut could mark the start of something more. Especially since he got the nod over Zikarsky, is already having his way against lesser G League competition, and the Wolves have to keep every big man in mind with their frontcourt future uncertain.

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