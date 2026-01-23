Wizards' Matchup vs. Hornets Rescheduled Due to Winter Storm

The Washington Wizards will take on the Charlotte Hornets once again this season, but not at the same time as originally planned.

NBA PR announced via Twitter that the Wizards vs. Hornets road matchup on Jan. 24 is moving to a different time, due to impeding weather.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: The Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday, Jan. 24 will now tip off at noon ET due to impending weather. pic.twitter.com/kwmXcxC2dM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2026

The game will stay on the same day, but tip-off will move back six hours from 6:00 p.m.to 12:00 p.m. for an early afternoon game.

This is currently the only NBA game that has had its tip-off time change for the storm.

Why was Tip-Off Moved for the Wizards Game?

A massive winter storm is forecasted for this weekend, which will impact states all across the continental United States, especially those on the east coast.

This storm starts further out west in states like Texas and Oklahoma, which should stretch as west as New Mexico to the northeast.

Heavy snow is the cause for concern, which will start during the weekend and keep growing as it moves east.

Ice is also a potential issue with the cold temperatures and the storm should last through the weekend.

This is especially pertinent in Charlotte and North Carolina, where reports show between one to three inches of snow and about half an inch to one inch of ice.

Moving the game up earlier allows the Wizards to come in and leave earlier before the storm gets much worse

Wizards and Hornets Matchups This Season

The Wizards have lost both of their matchups to the Hornets this season, allowing their southeast divisional rival to get an upper hand on the series so far.

Washington suffered a blowout, 139-113 defeat to Charlotte at Capital One Arena, their home opener and the third game of the season, on Oct. 29.

Oct 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) grabs Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) while battling for position after a free throw during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Guard Lamello Ball led Charlotte with 38 points, forward Miles Bridges scored 22 points, while guards in Colin Sexton and Kon Knueppel scored 20 points each.

Guard CJ McCollum led Washington with 24 points, while center Alex Sarr added 23 points in the loss.

The Hornets then came out with another win in their last matchup on Dec. 23 at the Spectrum Center, coming out with a 17-point victory, 126-109 outscoring the Wizards by 15 in the fourth quarter.

Ball led the Hornets with 23 points, while forward Brandon Miller added 20 points and Knueppel scored 19 points.

Dec 23, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) drives past Washington Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Charlotte made 20 3-pointers compared to Washington's 10 3-pointers. Khris Middleton led the road team with 16 points in the defeat.

The Wizards will host the Hornets for the fourth and final matchup on Feb. 22, where they'll hope to even up the series after this next battle.

