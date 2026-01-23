Wildest Trade Deadline Scenarios for the Wizards

With the trade deadline imminent and NBA trade talks starting to heat up, what better time than now to explore some of the more exciting, but likely unrealistic, trade scenarios for the Washington Wizards. Wizards GM Will Dawkins has already been aggressive on the trade market, making the now-infamous deal with the Atlanta Hawks for All-Star guard Trae Young in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

With Washington looking to pivot their team direction from rebuilding to playoff contention within the next year, more moves at this deadline feel more like a guarantee than an inquiry. Although there are plenty of deals that could, and likely will, be made that are completely reasonable, it’s always fun to explore the absolute chaos that could ensue.

Although the following deals will likely not be made, crazier things have happened. Nothing said here should be taken as fact, as it is all speculation to the furthest extent, but it’s fun to explore nonetheless.

Zion Williamson

Although it seems like complete speculation, there have been rumors circulating around the basketball world that the Wizards have spoken with the New Orleans Pelicans about the status of star forward Zion Williamson. The former number-one overall pick is an absolute superstar when healthy and on the court, but doing so for extended periods of time has been a struggle for the now 25-year-old.

Yes Sir Z. pic.twitter.com/s6Ukj1nUzK — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 19, 2026

Taking a flyer on Williamson would be a risk in its own right, as Washington would have to bet that he not only blends in with their already loaded young core, but also take into account how much they would have to give up in order to acquire him. Williamson’s value has depleted over the years, but he will still be a player who demands a hefty return, purely based on his upside.

As of now, this trade seems very far-fetched, but if the Wizards truly believe that he could be the final piece to their puzzle, then by all means they should do what they have to do to acquire him.

Star Swap

As of now, there aren’t many other “star” players on the market that would be compatible with the Wizards’ timeline. Rumors have circulated about the availability of point guards like Darius Garland and Ja Morant, but with Washington making the recent move to acquire Young, a deal for another star point guard is completely off the table.

With that said, that doesn’t mean the Wizards can’t window shop for another star. Washington is in a position where they have the ultimate luxury of both young talent they can move, along with a plethora of draft picks that other teams will covet. The result is the chance that the Wizards could make a huge splash deal, possibly trading one of their core young pieces in hopes of landing a true 1A superstar.

Jan 19, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) steals the ball from LA Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As of now, there is no clear superstar on the table in trade discussions, making any idea of a deal seem far-fetched. However, if Washington isn’t fully committed to one or two of their young players, a splash deal could very easily be done.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!