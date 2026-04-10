Year One Returns on Wizards Chaotic Trade Deadline

The Washington Wizards’ 2025–26 season was filled with chaos and changes, much of which was centered around the chaotic trade deadline that transpired. The Wizards acquired not one, but two All-NBA players via trade, doing so without giving up any valuable draft capital or future assets.

Sadly, Washington didn’t get to see much of either Trae Young or Anthony Davis, as injuries killed both of their chances of seeing the floor for extended periods of time. Young appeared in just five games with the Wizards, each of which came on a heavy minutes restriction, while Davis has yet to see any action, as the big man is still nursing a hand injury. With that said, those weren’t the only two involved in the deal, and with the season wrapping up, what better time to look back and evaluate each trade from the sample size we have been given.

Wizards HC Brian Keefe said Anthony Davis and Trae Young are not expected to play again this season. They tried to ramp AD up, but ran out of time and Trae is behind AD in the process. — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) April 7, 2026

Trae Young Trade

As previously mentioned, Young wasn’t able to showcase his full skill set this season, in large part due to nagging injuries that kept him off the floor. However, when he did play, Young flashed the advanced ability that makes his future with the team so exciting, averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 assists in just 20.8 minutes a night.

Some fans may be complaining about the package Washington sent for Young considering how well CJ McCollum has played for the Atlanta Hawks. However, when considering the Wizards only gave up expiring deals and zero picks for a player of the caliber of Young, it seems as if Washington made the right move.

Mar 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) on the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis Trade

The Davis trade is a bit more difficult to evaluate at this current moment in time, largely due to him not appearing in a single game yet for the Wizards. However, it wasn’t just him who was acquired in the trade, as guard Jaden Hardy was also a part of the deal and has been thriving in his new home. Hardy is averaging 12.9 points a game in D.C., shooting an impressive 41.9% from three.

Jaden Hardy gets a grenade from Sharife and swishes the catch and shoot 3 over Jaquez. pic.twitter.com/BYluXoOTGN — Wizards Film Room (@KevinFolliNBA) April 4, 2026

Originally, it appeared as if the 23-year-old was just a toss-in to the deal to make the money work, but as time has gone on, he has looked more and more like a future piece. Hardy provides cerebral scoring ability that few others on the Wizards can replicate, providing value as a second-side creator at the very least. On top of that, his youth and recent development infer that this is by no means the best version of him, with the best basketball of his career still to come.

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