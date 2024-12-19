Two Wizards on Nuggets Radar

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards could be a trade partner for the Denver Nuggets.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) yells at an official as Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) looks on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are one of the likely buyers on the trade market this year, and the Washington Wizards could help them out.

The Athletic's Tony Jones and Sam Amick are reporting that veterans Jordan Poole and Jonas Valanciunas are potential players that the Nuggets could acquire in a trade among others.

"The Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Washington’s Jonas Valanciunas," Jones and Amick wrote.

If the Wizards are going to trade Poole and/or Valanciunas, they would have to command some players in return. If Poole is the target, it could mean that the Wizards may ask for Michael Porter Jr. However, Porter Jr. is under contract until 2027 and is a favorite for the Nuggets. It would take a large package to pry him away, and it might not be worth it for the Wizards.

If Valanciunas was the player the Nuggets were looking after, it could lead to the Wizards asking for a young big man in Zeke Nnaji.

Nnaji, 23, was a promising player when he came out of Arizona in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. However, he has fallen out of the Nuggets rotation and is looking for a new home where he can express his talents. The Wizards would allow him to do that.

On top of Nnaji, the Nuggets would likely include some future draft capital. If the Nuggets were to throw in a future first-round pick to get at least two years of Valanciunas, the Wizards should seriously consider moving on from the Lithuanian big man.

The Wizards return to the court tonight to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.

