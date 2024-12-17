Wizards Get Positive Injury Update
The Washington Wizards are getting healthier as they go into the lighter part of their schedule, according to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.
"Malcolm Brogdon, Kyshawn George and Corey Kispert, who have missed recent games with injuries, practiced with their Wizards teammates today, Brian Keefe said. Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma continues to ramp up his rehab work following the rib cartilage sprain he suffered on Nov. 27," Robbins tweeted.
Brogdon, 32, has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has held him out of the past four games. Meanwhile, George and Kispert have been suffering from ankle sprains sustained in the team's Dec. 3 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, forcing them to miss the last five games.
The Wizards are in the midst of three full off days before their next game, and there is optimism that the trio of injured players can make a return to the court very soon, perhaps as early as this week.
Brogdon, George and Kispert will have a chance to get back with their team on Thursday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!