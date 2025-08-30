Wizards Duo Leads France to Second EuroBasket Victory
FIBA EuroBasket is still underway, and it has shown the Washington Wizards group dominating the games, even in other FIBA events. Tristan Vukcevic is playing for Team Serbia in EuroBasket, and Kyshawn George is leading the way for Team Canada in AmeriCup action. However, two Wizards players are helping Team France look like the favorites to win EuroBasket and maintain an undefeated record in the competition.
Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly have looked spectacular for France so far in international play. Coulibaly has been a consistent starter, while Sarr has adapted to his role coming off the bench. Both Wizards are excelling in their roles and appear to be the best players on the squad.
In the victory against the Luka Doncic-led Slovenian team, Coulibaly and Sarr had phenomenal performances against the five-time All-NBA first team member. This should not come as a surprise, though, when you look at their previous performances. This game, though, was dominated by the two Wizards members.
Coulibaly would finish his night with 13 points on 62.5 percent shooting from the field, four rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes of action. Coulibaly was all over the court and often appeared to be the best player on this French squad. With the forward position looking more and more stacked each day, thanks to performances by George from Canada, Coulibaly has much to prove. He is looking to establish himself as a mainstay for the Wizards, rather than running the risk of being traded.
Sarr has also looked great in Europe, although he has not started much. In the 103-95 victory over Slovenia, he put on quite a show off the bench. Sarr finished his day with 12 points on 83.3 percent shooting from the field, five rebounds, and two blocks. Overall, the center has looked much more efficient compared to his rookie season. This was a primary concern of his heading into his second NBA season. So far, he has proven that this is no longer an issue and has also shown improvement defensively. With a huge year expected for Sarr, he has now looked to take the next step as a player.
The next game for Team France in EuroBasket is against Israel. They will be facing off against former Wizards forward Deni Avdija. The game is on August 31st at 11:00 AM EST. This is the final group stage game for France. Next up will be bracket play for EuroBasket, where France has almost guaranteed itself a spot.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!