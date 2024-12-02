Analyst Takes Shot at Wizards
The Washington Wizards have struggled mightily over the course of November.
The team lost every single one of its 14 games and weren't particularly close in any of them. Out of the team's 14 losses, only once did the Wizards lose by single digits (a nine-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs that saw them surrender 139 points).
That's why CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger took a shot at the Wizards in his latest column.
"It's really hard to go a whole calendar month without winning a game — only 16 teams have done it in NBA history — but the Washington Wizards have managed to do it twice in nine months. Saturday's loss to the Bucks for the Wiz at 0-14. They also went 0-12 this past February en route to a 15-67 finish," Ward-Henninger writes. "During this 14-game losing streak, the Wizards have averaged a league-worst 102.5 points per 100 possessions while allowing 119.4, for a depressing net rating of minus-16.9. Things don't get any better from here with their next games coming against the Cavs, Mavericks, Nuggets and Grizzlies."
The Wizards last won on Oct. 30 against the Atlanta Hawks, the only team they have beaten this season. Washington's next game against Atlanta doesn't come until Feb. 8, so the team will need to find a new opponent to beat if it doesn't want to go on the longest losing streak in NBA history.
In the meantime, all the Wizards can do is take things one at a time and do their best to pull out a win on their own time.
The Wizards could snap their streak tomorrow night when they face off against the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers in the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
