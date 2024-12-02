Inside The Wizards

Analyst Takes Shot at Wizards

The Washington Wizards haven't won in a while.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) and Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) go after a loose ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) and Washington Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) go after a loose ball in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards have struggled mightily over the course of November.

The team lost every single one of its 14 games and weren't particularly close in any of them. Out of the team's 14 losses, only once did the Wizards lose by single digits (a nine-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs that saw them surrender 139 points).

That's why CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger took a shot at the Wizards in his latest column.

"It's really hard to go a whole calendar month without winning a game — only 16 teams have done it in NBA history — but the Washington Wizards have managed to do it twice in nine months. Saturday's loss to the Bucks for the Wiz at 0-14. They also went 0-12 this past February en route to a 15-67 finish," Ward-Henninger writes. "During this 14-game losing streak, the Wizards have averaged a league-worst 102.5 points per 100 possessions while allowing 119.4, for a depressing net rating of minus-16.9. Things don't get any better from here with their next games coming against the Cavs, Mavericks, Nuggets and Grizzlies."

The Wizards last won on Oct. 30 against the Atlanta Hawks, the only team they have beaten this season. Washington's next game against Atlanta doesn't come until Feb. 8, so the team will need to find a new opponent to beat if it doesn't want to go on the longest losing streak in NBA history.

In the meantime, all the Wizards can do is take things one at a time and do their best to pull out a win on their own time.

The Wizards could snap their streak tomorrow night when they face off against the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers in the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News