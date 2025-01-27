Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Mavericks
The Washington Wizards' road trip comes to an end tonight as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
With tonight's game on the horizon, we spoke with Dallas Mavericks On SI contributor Austin Veazey to learn more about the Wizards' next opponent.
The Mavs’ injuries keep piling up. How have they been able to respond to that?
They haven’t responded well. Outside of a few wild wins against the OKC Thunder, they’ve dropped some games they shouldn’t have to the Pelicans and Hornets. They’re still competitive in most games, but you can definitely tell they don’t have the same offense punch as earlier in the season.
What are the Mavs looking for as the trade deadline approaches?
They have to get frontcourt help, preferably someone who can play the 4 and 5, not just one or the other. Injuries to Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell have left the team without their 1st, 3rd, and 4th string centers. When Lively returns toward the end of the season, having a floor spacer the could play either frontcourt spot would be huge.
The Mavs and Wizards were trade partners at last year’s deadline. What would a potential Jonas Valanciunas offer look like?
I’m not entirely convinced Valanciunas would be the type of center Dallas would want, but they may not have any other options. Something like Maxi Kleber and the two 2031 second round picks the Mavs own would likely be their top offer. Kleber has one fewer year on his deal than Valanciunas, which the Wizards would be attracted to, while it would give the Mavs about $1.1 mil in salary relief this season.
If the Mavs lost to the Wizards tonight, what would be the reason why?
A few other people get hurt. The Mavs are a few injuries away from having the media suit up for them, but as long as Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford are on the floor, Dallas should win.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Mavs by 12. Wizards are on a 13 game losing streak, I don’t see that stopping here.
