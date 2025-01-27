Inside The Wizards

Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Mavericks

The Washington Wizards are playing the Dallas Mavericks in the final matchup of a six-game road trip.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) chases in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) chases in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards' road trip comes to an end tonight as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.

With tonight's game on the horizon, we spoke with Dallas Mavericks On SI contributor Austin Veazey to learn more about the Wizards' next opponent.

The Mavs’ injuries keep piling up. How have they been able to respond to that? 

They haven’t responded well. Outside of a few wild wins against the OKC Thunder, they’ve dropped some games they shouldn’t have to the Pelicans and Hornets. They’re still competitive in most games, but you can definitely tell they don’t have the same offense punch as earlier in the season.

What are the Mavs looking for as the trade deadline approaches? 

They have to get frontcourt help, preferably someone who can play the 4 and 5, not just one or the other. Injuries to Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell have left the team without their 1st, 3rd, and 4th string centers. When Lively returns toward the end of the season, having a floor spacer the could play either frontcourt spot would be huge.

The Mavs and Wizards were trade partners at last year’s deadline. What would a potential Jonas Valanciunas offer look like? 

I’m not entirely convinced Valanciunas would be the type of center Dallas would want, but they may not have any other options. Something like Maxi Kleber and the two 2031 second round picks the Mavs own would likely be their top offer. Kleber has one fewer year on his deal than Valanciunas, which the Wizards would be attracted to, while it would give the Mavs about $1.1 mil in salary relief this season.

If the Mavs lost to the Wizards tonight, what would be the reason why? 

A few other people get hurt. The Mavs are a few injuries away from having the media suit up for them, but as long as Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford are on the floor, Dallas should win.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Mavs by 12. Wizards are on a 13 game losing streak, I don’t see that stopping here.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News