Former Wizards Star Makes Bold Claim About Suns
For years, Bradley Beal was the face of the Washington Wizards. He helped lead the team to quite a bit of success and was one of the most feared scorers in the NBA.
Unfortunately, after 11 years with the Wizards, the two sides ended up parting ways when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.
In his first year with the Suns, Phoenix ended up having a disappointing year. They went 49-33, but were swept out of the playoffs in the first round. Obviously, that was not what Beal and the team had in mind.
Ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, Beal spoke out and made a bold claim about his team.
"I missed 30 games and we won 49 games... If I play half of them games, we the number 1 seed in the West."
Beal has dealt with quite a few injury issues in recent years. Washington fans are very well aware of his injury issues.
There is no question that when he's healthy, he makes a huge impact on the outcome of games. However, it's getting him healthy and keeping him on the court that becomes a challenge.
All of that being said, there are still some feelings about the way Beal departed the Wizards. Despite all of the rough feelings, fans still have a soft place in their heart for the star shooting guard.
During his time with the Wizards, Beal was dominant. He had his two best years in 2019-20 when he averaged 30.5 points and 2020-21 when he averaged 31.3 points per game.
Washington is now set to open up the 2024-25 NBA season with big hopes of taking a huge step in their rebuild. In their first season without Beal, the Wizards went 15-67. Hopefully, they'll be in store for a much better season.
In an ideal world, Washington will be a much better team and many fans would like to see Beal bounce back strong. As long as he isn't playing the Wizards, most fans would like to see his career go well.
