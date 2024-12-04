Former Wizards Guard Struggling With New Team
The Washington Wizards made a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers over the offseason that sent former top 10 pick Deni Avdija to Rip City for Malcolm Brogdon and the draft rights to Bub Carrington.
Though Avdija had a career year for the Wizards in the 2023-24 campaign, things haven't gone as smoothly with the Blazers this season.
"Portland traded Malcolm Brogdon, the lottery pick that was used on Bub Carrington, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks to acquire the last four years of Avdija’s de-escalating contract. It hasn’t gone great. Avdija went from a career-best 50.7 percent from the field last season with the Wizards to a career-low 40.6 percent to begin his first season with the Trail Blazers. Simply put, Avdija has gone from a superb finisher to a poor one, with the 3-point shooting regressing to where it was in his first three NBA seasons. While Avdija lost his starting job, he is starting to play better off the bench," The Athletic reporter Law Murray writes.
The trade made sense for both sides at the time, though it looks like the Wizards may have the edge through the first couple of months after the deal. The trade hasn't been won on either side, but the winner of the deal will likely come down to how much value Bub Carrington can produce as the Wizards point guard of the future.
Carrington has been demoted to the bench in favor of Brogdon over the past few games, but the No. 14 overall pick from this year's draft is expected to assume that role either later in the season or early next year.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at home. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
