Grading the Performance of Wizards Rookies
It is always good to be honest with yourself so you can have realistic expectations. One should never want to think too much of themselves or even too low. The best thing to do is to find a happy and honest medium. The Washington Wizards could do the same in the case of their rookies.
After a long and challenging season, the Wizards finished with a record of 18-64. With that record, they finished last in the Eastern Conference. Although they finished last in the East, they still managed not to have the worst record in the entire NBA, as the Utah Jazz finished with one win less than the Wizards.
However, we can’t grade the Wizards just based on their win-loss total. Questions have arisen regarding the quality of coaching this team has received. It is also worth mentioning that the Wizards know where they are at in their rebuild during this time. They know they aren’t equipped to compete now. The goal essentially was to lose a lot this season so they could secure a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Regarding the play of the Wizards' rookies, it is hard not to give them a collective "A-" grade. The Wizards still have a long road ahead of them. However, the rookies produced a lot for the team. The Wizards trusted them more as the season progressed.
They made history this season too as Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington each made over 100 three-point shots.
Carrington showed himself to be a reliable team player as he played through a tragedy in his personal life. George and Sarr are already the team’s best defenders. That certainly gives them a boost in their grade.
AJ Johnson came over from the Milwaukee Bucks at the trade deadline for Kyle Kuzma. Despite his late arrival, he gave the Wizards a bit of a spark as he showcased his skill set. He was one of the team’s most athletic and electrifying players.
The Wizards’ rookies get an "A-" for their grade this season as they were forced to carry a heavy load and still exceeded expectations despite their losing record.
