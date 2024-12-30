Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Praises Knicks After Comeback

The Washington Wizards are complementary of the New York Knicks after going toe-to-toe in overtime.

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau (R) and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) look on during a stoppage in play against the Washington Wizards in the third quarterat Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are disappointed after their 136-132 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday night inside the Capital One Arena.

The Wizards had a six-point lead going into the final minutes of the game, but Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson began to take over, getting New York back into the match and leading them into overtime.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe spoke positively of Brunson after the game wrapped up.

"Jalen Brunson made some plays. Got an and-one. I think they got a 3 after that. They made some tough plays down the stretch," Keefe said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.

"But I liked how we played. I liked our game. I thought we were doing the right things. Guys were sharing the ball. The defense was decent. We had some decent stretches. Credit to them. They closed it out at the end."

Brunson dropped a season-high 55 points on 18 of 31 shooting from the field as he led the Knicks to victory against the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back.

Considering it took a superhuman performance from Brunson in order to barely beat the Wizards by just four points, Washington should be somewhat content, at least with the offensive effort that it had against New York.

The game serves as a lesson for the Wizards to play the full game through. If Washington had played with the same intensity in the final three minutes as it did in the first 45, the team might have been celebrating its second straight win. But instead, they find themselves back in the loss column.

The Wizards will have a chance to right their wrongs with another game against the Knicks tonight at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

