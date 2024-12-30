Inside The Wizards

Lakers Make Nets Trade, Pass on Wizards

The Washington Wizards sat on the sidelines as the Los Angeles Lakers moved forward in their trade market.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards and the rest of the NBA sat back as another trade took place in the league on Sunday.

In the deal, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three future second-round picks.

By making a trade with the Nets, the Lakers pretty much eliminated their chances of making a trade with the Wizards.

"The Lakers didn't just beat out the Grizzlies in the Finney-Smith race," NBA insider Marc Stein writes.

"They surprised many league observers who, in recent days, were expecting the Lakers to chase after a different veteran twosome: Washington's Jonas Valančiūnas and Malcolm Brogdon.

"Finney-Smith obviously can't provide the bulk, screening and frontcourt know-how that Valančiūnas offers, but he is a highly regarded multi-positional defender shooting a career-high 43.5% from 3-point range this season."

The Lakers had long been linked to both Valanciunas and Brogdon, but they instead opt for Milton and Finney-Smith, who likely cost less in terms of value and contracts for Los Angeles.

This isn't to say the Lakers can't make another trade, especially because they are still in need of a backup center for Anthony Davis, but a deal with the Wizards seems much less likely now.

The price and precedent is also being set for veterans with their price tags ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, and the longer the Wizards wait to make a move, the more likely it is that the market will make that decision for them.

The Wizards are happy to go in a few different directions when it comes to their veterans, and that does include not making a trade at all. But the main thing for the Wizards is to have some form of autonomy during trade season. This trade takes some of that away.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News