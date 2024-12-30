Inside The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Returns to Wizards; What's Next?

The Washington Wizards will have Kyle Kuzma back in the lineup.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) looks to pass the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) looks to pass the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After not appearing on the latest Washington Wizards injury report, Kyle Kuzma will return to the lineup tonight against the New York Knicks.

Kuzma has been on the sidelines since Nov. 27 after suffering a rib injury on Nov. 27 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With a month away from the floor, the Wizards have had to adapt to not having Kuzma around, which has led to more minutes for younger players on the roster with higher ceilings, but what happens now that the veteran forward is back?

While it is in the Wizards' best interest to play their younger players while they are having success, the team isn't just going to sit Kuzma. While Kuzma is a player that needs the ball in his hands to be the most effective he can be, the Wizards need to be able to also give reps to the younger players on the team.

To that point, it almost sounds contradictory to play Kuzma at this point, but the Wizards almost have to do it.

The Wizards have been rumored to be trying to find a trade for Kuzma at some point, and in order to try and improve his value, the team has to give him some minutes, and that means taking some away from somebody else.

A potential casualty of this development could be Justin Champagnie, a two-way player coming off a career-high 31 points in the team's last game against the Knicks. Rookie Kyshawn George could also see a dip in playing time.

The best hope for the Wizards is that Kuzma stays healthy and shows enough to trigger a fair trade between Washington and another team sometime in the next six weeks. If that doesn't happen and Kuzma is still playing in place of others, the Wizards could be in trouble.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News