Kyle Kuzma Returns to Wizards; What's Next?
After not appearing on the latest Washington Wizards injury report, Kyle Kuzma will return to the lineup tonight against the New York Knicks.
Kuzma has been on the sidelines since Nov. 27 after suffering a rib injury on Nov. 27 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
With a month away from the floor, the Wizards have had to adapt to not having Kuzma around, which has led to more minutes for younger players on the roster with higher ceilings, but what happens now that the veteran forward is back?
While it is in the Wizards' best interest to play their younger players while they are having success, the team isn't just going to sit Kuzma. While Kuzma is a player that needs the ball in his hands to be the most effective he can be, the Wizards need to be able to also give reps to the younger players on the team.
To that point, it almost sounds contradictory to play Kuzma at this point, but the Wizards almost have to do it.
The Wizards have been rumored to be trying to find a trade for Kuzma at some point, and in order to try and improve his value, the team has to give him some minutes, and that means taking some away from somebody else.
A potential casualty of this development could be Justin Champagnie, a two-way player coming off a career-high 31 points in the team's last game against the Knicks. Rookie Kyshawn George could also see a dip in playing time.
The best hope for the Wizards is that Kuzma stays healthy and shows enough to trigger a fair trade between Washington and another team sometime in the next six weeks. If that doesn't happen and Kuzma is still playing in place of others, the Wizards could be in trouble.
