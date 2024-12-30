Wizards Need Continued Effort vs. Knicks
The Washington Wizards gave a strong effort, but they fell short against the New York Knicks in their last game in overtime.
They will get another crack at them tonight in the second matchup of a two-game series, and they need to bring the same kind of effort in order to have another shot.
“They played hard regardless of who was out there for them and they came ready to play," Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.
Hearing Brunson's compliments should have the Wizards feeling good about themselves and the effort they game in their last game.
The Wizards gave the Knicks quite the challenge in their first meeting on Saturday, and that's something Washington needs to take for this game and beyond. The Wizards may not be on the same talent level as most, if not all, of the teams that they play against, but they can control the amount of intensity they bring onto the court.
If they can come into the game with the same level of intensity that they did in their last game, their chances of winning become a lot higher.
The Wizards may be playing with or without Jordan Poole, and they already know that they will have Kyle Kuzma back in the lineup, though he could be on a minutes restriction playing in his first NBA game in over a month.
Regardless of the situation, which appears to be changing on a game-by-game basis, the Wizards need to come in with the right type of energy. Without that, the Wizards are beating themselves before the other team has a chance to do so.
Tipoff between the Knicks and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena. Fan can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!