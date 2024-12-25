Inside The Wizards

Jordan Poole Dazzles for Wizards vs. Thunder

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole had one of his better games against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) moves past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is the leading scorer for his team, but he also sets the table on offense, which is a role he is growing into.

Last season, Poole's first in Washington, he played alongside Tyus Jones, who had the role of being the team's primary point guard. While Poole had chances to run point, he didn't have as much opportunity as he has had this season, and he's making the most of it.

Poole had 31 points and seven assists in the team's 123-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he impressed head coach Brian Keefe in a losing effort.

“This is what Jordan does,” Keefe said postgame. “He’s our primary guy scoring. He draws so much attention, it wasn't just his scoring. It was also his drawing they had to put two on him. That allowed us to get open threes for other guys. I thought he played a terrific game tonight not just for himself, but he got others going and some of those weren't even assist for him. He was just making the right play and there wereswings to the backside. He can generate a lot of good looks for us.”

The more Poole grows into his role, the better off he and the Wizards will be in the long run. He's expected to be here for the next two seasons after this one, so he can establish himself as a key player for the team as he enters the prime of his career.

Poole now has four straight games of 20 or more points, so if he can continue to play like this, the Wizards will be in a good spot with their lead guard.

Poole and the Wizards return to the court on Thursday to take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

