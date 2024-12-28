Inside The Wizards

Knicks vs. Wizards Preview: Can Lightning Strike Twice?

The Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks in the first of a two-game series tonight.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are looking for another win as they take on the New York Knicks tonight at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards will have a more difficult time achieving that goal against the Knicks than they did against the struggling Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, but the momentum from that game could swing in Washington's favor.

New York is coming off a win last night against the Orlando Magic, so Washington may be able to take advantage of its fresher legs.

The talent gap is significant, but if the Wizards can find ways to tighten that, they might have a chance to make this game competitive.

The Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they should be able to give the Wizards an idea of what it is like to be an established team competing for a deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

The Wizards expect it to be a very physical game, and they are ready for the challenge that the Knicks will hand to them. If they can catch the veteran Knicks on a cold night, look out for an upset.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Knicks vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, December 28 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Knicks vs. Wizards Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

  • C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - foot)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - rib)
  • SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

Knicks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

New York Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson
  • SG Josh Hart
  • SF Mikal Bridges
  • PF OG Anunoby
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

