Preview: LeBron James Leads Lakers vs. Wizards
The Washington Wizards are hoping to avoid a historic loss tonight as they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Capital One Arena.
The Wizards have lost 15 straight games, which is one shy of the team's losing streak from earlier in the year that spanned across the entire month of November and dipped into the early part of December.
The Wizards haven't won since New Year's Day, and they aren't showing signs of getting better after losing by 24 points to the Toronto Raptors last night at home. The Wizards scored a season-low 82 points in the loss, so they will look to have a better effort tonight.
The Wizards also are hoping to break a streak on the second night of back-to-backs. The last time the Wizards won a game without any full days of rest came back on Feb. 14, 2023. They have lost 25 conseuctive games of this nature since then.
Perhaps that could change tonight, but it won't come easy with LeBron and the Lakers in town.
Lakers vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Thursday, January 30, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Lakers vs. Wizards Injury Report
Los Angeles Lakers
- C Christian Wood (OUT - knee)
- PG Jalen Hood-Schifino (OUT - hamstring)
- PF Rui Hachimura (PROBABLE - calf)
- PF LeBron James (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
- PF Dorian Finney-Smith (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
- PG Gabe Vincent (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Lakers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Max Christie
- SG Austin Reaves
- SF Rui Hachimura
- PF LeBron James
- C Jaxson Hayes
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bilal Coulibaly
- SF Kyshawn George
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
