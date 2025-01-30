Inside The Wizards

Preview: LeBron James Leads Lakers vs. Wizards

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in the nation's capital to play the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes in front of Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes in front of Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are hoping to avoid a historic loss tonight as they host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards have lost 15 straight games, which is one shy of the team's losing streak from earlier in the year that spanned across the entire month of November and dipped into the early part of December.

The Wizards haven't won since New Year's Day, and they aren't showing signs of getting better after losing by 24 points to the Toronto Raptors last night at home. The Wizards scored a season-low 82 points in the loss, so they will look to have a better effort tonight.

The Wizards also are hoping to break a streak on the second night of back-to-backs. The last time the Wizards won a game without any full days of rest came back on Feb. 14, 2023. They have lost 25 conseuctive games of this nature since then.

Perhaps that could change tonight, but it won't come easy with LeBron and the Lakers in town.

Lakers vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Thursday, January 30, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Wizards Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers

  • C Christian Wood (OUT - knee)
  • PG Jalen Hood-Schifino (OUT - hamstring)
  • PF Rui Hachimura (PROBABLE - calf)
  • PF LeBron James (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
  • PF Dorian Finney-Smith (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
  • PG Gabe Vincent (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Lakers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PG Max Christie
  • SG Austin Reaves
  • SF Rui Hachimura
  • PF LeBron James
  • C Jaxson Hayes

Washington Wizards

  • PG Jordan Poole
  • SG Bilal Coulibaly
  • SF Kyshawn George
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News