Wizards Get Good Bub Carrington News After Scary Injury

The Washington Wizards are hopeful for a quick recovery from their rookie guard.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards rookie point guard Bub Carrington is recovering after taking a tumble in the team's loss on Monday night to the New York Knicks.

Carrington, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, left the game in a wheelchair after his head hit the hardwood floor.

However, according to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, Carrington's injury isn't as bad as it looked during the game.

"More welcome news for Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards: After taking a scary hit to the head in last night's game, Carrington is currently NOT in the league's concussion protocol, coach Brian Keefe said a few minutes ago," Robbins tweeted.

With Carrington not in the league's concussion protocol, the NBA isn't holding him back from playing in the team's next game, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will play.

The Wizards medical staff will continue to monitor and evaluate him over the next day or so to determine if he is healthy and ready to go for the team's next game.

Carrington and the Wizards continue their homestand on New Year's Day as they take on Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for tomorrow at 7 p.m. ET.

