Wizards Center Among Best Rookies
Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr is learning a lot in his first season in the NBA.
Sarr, 19, was the No. 2 overall pick out of France and is slated to be the Wizards' next great big man for years to come if he follows through on his potential.
Rookie Wire editor Cody Taylor ranked the top rookies in the league and placed Sarr at No. 9 on his list.
"Alexandre Sarr is off to a tremendous start on the defensive end of the court, ranking fourth in the league in blocked shots (27). He had recorded at least one block in 12 straight games before failing to record one in his last outing on Monday. He is one of eight rookies to score at least 20 points in a game and looks increasingly comfortable on that side of the ball with each appearance. He is settling in as a two-way player and a franchise cornerstone for the Wizards," Taylor writes.
The rookies that ranked higher than Sarr were Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers), Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards), Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jared McCain (Philadelphia 76ers).
Sarr will have chances all year long to grow and learn without the threat of another player stealing minutes from him. That gives Sarr the green light to make mistakes without fear of punishment of being benched.
Not all rookies are as lucky as Sarr to be given a starting spot right away in the league, but with the Wizards rebuilding, they have the means to do it in hopes of him growing quicker.
Sarr and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow against the Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.
