Wizards Announce Kyle Kuzma Injury Update
The Washington Wizards are preparing to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they will likely do so without one of their top players.
According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, Kyle Kuzma is expected to be out for at least two games for the Wizards.
"Kyle Kuzma, who sprained a rib in Wednesday's game, did not practice today and is not expected to play in Washington's game tomorrow night in Milwaukee or in Washington's Dec. 3 game in Cleveland, coach Brian Keefe said," Robbins tweeted.
Kuzma, 29, is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far this season for the Wizards, who are now 2-15 on the season after dropping 13 straight contests in the month of November.
With Kuzma out, the Wizards will have to make an adjustment or two. His spot in the starting lineup will have to go to someone else, and the likeliest player to step in is rookie forward Kyshawn George, who started in place of Kuzma while he was out with a groin injury earlier in the season.
The Wizards are set to tip off against the Bucks tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET inside Fiserv Forum.
