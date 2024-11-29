Wizards Rookie Must Improve Critical Skill
The Washington Wizards haven't had a lot to get excited about to start the season, but No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr is an exception.
Sarr, 19, is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the Wizards so far this season and he has continued to make strides in his game.
The Wizards drafted Sarr because of his ability to defend, and coach Brian Keefe is excited with what he has seen so far.
“The biggest thing for us with Alex is always going to be his defense, his versatility, ability to switch, protect the rim,” Keefe said. “When he makes shots, that's great but the focus is always his defense.”
Sarr came into the league as a plus-defender, but there is still some adjusting to do when moving to the NBA. He has done his best to hone in on his craft, and that has remained a positive of his throughout the start of the season.
As for his offense, it is something he needs to work on. He has been one of the worst shooters statistically in the league, making just 38.1 percent of his shots from the field and 25 percent from beyond the 3-point line. However, veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon is doing his part in making sure he stays confident.
“I always tell Alex take your time,” Brogdon said. “You're not known as a shooter right now. You shoot the ball solid you're going to get better and better but if you're out there, if you're going to pop, take your time shooting them. Don't rush and I think he's learned that. I think tonight he learned that he can take his time shooting the ball he doesn't have to rush.”
If Sarr can find a way to improve his 3-point shot and his offense altogether, the Wizards could have their future center locked in.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!