Wizards Drop 10th Straight in Loss to Kings
The Washington Wizards are still in the loss column after falling to the Sacramento Kings 123-100 on Sunday night inside the Golden 1 Center.
The Wizards were on the second night of a back-to-back, which hasn't fared well for them in the past. The lack of fresh legs continued to plague them.
One bright spot for the team came from backup center Jonas Valanciunas, who had one of his best games of the season. He scored 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds, posting team-highs in both categories and a double-double in the process.
Valanciunas' strong performance could bode well for the Wizards, as his stock increases with the trade deadline coming up in less than three weeks.
The Kings were led by Domantas Sabonis, who scored 29 points while crashing the glass for 18 rebounds, giving the Kings their ninth win in the last 11 games. They have gotten above the .500 mark, giving them a shot at getting into the playoffs in the Western Conference.
The loss marks the 10th straight for the Wizards, bringing their record to 6-35 through the team's first 41 games of the year.
The Wizards return to the court on Tuesday as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.
