Inside The Wizards

Wizards Drop 10th Straight in Loss to Kings

The Washington Wizards are on another double-digit losing streak.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) puts up a shot over Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) puts up a shot over Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are still in the loss column after falling to the Sacramento Kings 123-100 on Sunday night inside the Golden 1 Center.

The Wizards were on the second night of a back-to-back, which hasn't fared well for them in the past. The lack of fresh legs continued to plague them.

One bright spot for the team came from backup center Jonas Valanciunas, who had one of his best games of the season. He scored 23 points while grabbing 12 rebounds, posting team-highs in both categories and a double-double in the process.

Valanciunas' strong performance could bode well for the Wizards, as his stock increases with the trade deadline coming up in less than three weeks.

The Kings were led by Domantas Sabonis, who scored 29 points while crashing the glass for 18 rebounds, giving the Kings their ninth win in the last 11 games. They have gotten above the .500 mark, giving them a shot at getting into the playoffs in the Western Conference.

The loss marks the 10th straight for the Wizards, bringing their record to 6-35 through the team's first 41 games of the year.

The Wizards return to the court on Tuesday as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News