James Harden Dazzles as Wizards Lose to Clippers
The Washington Wizards are still looking for a win in November after a 121-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night inside Capital One Arena.
With the Wizards playing their second game in as many nights, the Clippers looked to put their foot on the gas early. James Harden did just that by scoring 23 of his game-high 43 points in the first quarter.
The Wizards kept things close in the second quarter despite Harden's offensive explosion. It was a three-point game with five minutes to go in the first half, but then the Clippers went on a 16-2 run that put them ahead for good.
The Wizards were led by Malcolm Brogdon, who scored a team-high 17 points. Jonas Valanciunas also added 17 of his own off the bench, while No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr had 13 points.
The Wizards have now lost 13 consecutive games, which puts them one step closer towards the longest losing streak in franchise history, which was set last year at 16 games.
Washington will celebrate Thanksgiving and get some rest before traveling to the midwest to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!