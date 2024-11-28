Inside The Wizards

James Harden Dazzles as Wizards Lose to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Washington Wizards behind James Harden's strong performance.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are still looking for a win in November after a 121-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night inside Capital One Arena.

With the Wizards playing their second game in as many nights, the Clippers looked to put their foot on the gas early. James Harden did just that by scoring 23 of his game-high 43 points in the first quarter.

The Wizards kept things close in the second quarter despite Harden's offensive explosion. It was a three-point game with five minutes to go in the first half, but then the Clippers went on a 16-2 run that put them ahead for good.

The Wizards were led by Malcolm Brogdon, who scored a team-high 17 points. Jonas Valanciunas also added 17 of his own off the bench, while No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr had 13 points.

The Wizards have now lost 13 consecutive games, which puts them one step closer towards the longest losing streak in franchise history, which was set last year at 16 games.

Washington will celebrate Thanksgiving and get some rest before traveling to the midwest to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News