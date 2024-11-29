Wizards Star Could Draw Trade Interest
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is having a good start to the season, better than his first year with the team.
Even though Poole has played well, the Wizards are 2-15, which doesn't amount to much fulfilled production.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes Poole could be on the trade block in the coming months.
"The 25-year-old is off to the best start of his career, putting up 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, 1.9 steals and shooting a blistering 44.3 percent from three," Swartz writes. "He probably isn't going to be a long-term answer for the Wizards, a franchise off to a league-worst 2-14 start with eyes on a top draft pick in the 2025 draft to pair with Alex Sarr and others. Poole will have just two years and $65.9 million on his contract after this season. He suddenly looks tradeable for a Wizards team that should be shopping all of its vets at the deadline."
As a young, budding star, Poole might be the player that warrants the most value on the trade market. However, the Wizards could also benefit from having Poole on the court as a scorer and floor general. His experience on a championship team also adds to what he brings to the table.
Last year, the Poole trade looked like an oversight for the Wizards, but now that he is comfortable in hie role, it makes more sense for Washington. However, the value from the original Poole trade will ultimately come down to what the Wizards can get on the next one since the team isn't ready to be a contender with him on the court.
Poole and the Wizards are back in action tomorrow night when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!