Wizards Could Make Sense For Thunder Trade

The Washington Wizards could become trade partners with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nov 1, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng (13) walks back into position after a break in play during the second quarter at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Murphy-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards couldn't be further from the Oklahoma City Thunder in terms of where they currently are.

The Wizards are the worst team in the Eastern Conference while the Thunder are on the rise, posting the best record in the Western Conference.

However, the two teams could come together for a trade for French big man Ousmane Dieng, according to Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz.

"The Washington Wizards are the worst team in basketball. Any young player with a pulse should be on their trade target list in an attempt to bring this franchise back from the dead," Swartz writes.

"Dieng is another interesting prospect with size who needs a change of scenery."

Dieng, 21, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft, one selection before Jalen Williams. However, Dieng hasn't developed at the same level and he has been limited to a bench role with the Thunder.

Dieng is averaging just 3.5 points per game for the Thunder this season, but that isn't quite a knock on his overall play. He simply hasn't been given the same opportunities as his teammates, who all joined the Thunder as young, raw prospects around the same team.

If Dieng were to enter a new spot like the Wizards, his potential could be given a chance to blossom. He would fit right in with fellow Frenchmen Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr right in the middle of the frontcourt next to them.

His lean 6-10 frame allows him to defend multiple positions and pose matchup problems on the wing.

While his 3-point shooting could use a boost, it would be intriguing to see what happens with his percentage if he shot more 3-pointers, and the Wizards can offer him a chance to do that in a rebuilding situation much more than the contending Thunder.

