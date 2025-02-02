Wizards Declared Worst Team of All Time
The Washington Wizards may have snapped a 16-game losing streak by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, which also ended a two-month drought of winning on the road, but things are still bleak for the team.
The Wizards still have the worst record in the NBA by a wide margin, and things aren't looking like they will get better any time soon.
For The Win columnist Mike D. Sykes II declared the Wizards as the worst team of all-time.
"The Wizards are on pace for a 10-72 season, which would be the worst season for any team since the 2016 76ers. The team's current 12.8 percent winning percentage is among the five worst in league history," Sykes writes.
"I say all that to say that the Wizards stink. And things will probably get worse next week when names like Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole and more are on the trade block.
"Of course, there's a reason for all of this. The Wizards are tanking right now. This team's rebuild phase is only just beginning — they're calling it the "deconstruction" phase. Whew, boy. If this is what deconstruction looks like, I wonder what things might look like once everything is down to the studs.
"This is bad. The Wizards are bad. All I know is that Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper better be waiting at the end of this road."
The Wizards can't get much worse than where they are, and that might be the silver lining in all of this. If they are already this bad, more losses in the final two months of the season aren't going to make things hurt worse.
The Wizards have already established themselves as one of the worst, which means the only way they can go is up.
The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.
