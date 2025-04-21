Wizards End of Season Grades: Jordan Poole
When Jordan Poole arrived in DC, much optimism was in the air. He was coming from a championship team, a team on which he played a vital role. Coming to DC was a culture shock, and while he did struggle in the first half of his first season with the Washington Wizards, he put his head down and put in the work and impressed. Whether he was in the 6th man role or at starting point guard, he impressed.
Let's fast forward to this season. For Poole, it was a potential All-Star campaign. He averaged 20.5 PPG and 4.5 APG, while shooting 37.8% from three-point range. He definitely should have been in the conversation when it comes to All-Star, but team performance was a factor in why he didn't make the cut. Could he be one in 2026? To understand the future, one must learn from the past. What are some strengths and improvements for Jordan Poole from this previous season?
Strengths
Coming from Golden State, Jordan Poole was known as a strictly offensive player, and even in the early part of his time in Washington, he struggled on defense. Not anymore. Defense was a big part of his game that he worked on in the offseason, and it showed. He showed a lot more energy and focus on the defensive end, and is another reason why he should be a future All-Star.
His offense wasn't too shabby either. He shined from the perimeter and, with his speed, was able to attack the rim and get to the free throw line more often, but he was also able to collapse the opposing defenses and utilize outside threats such as Corey Kispert or Kyshawn George. Scoring 23 PPG and above could be a target for Poole as he continues to develop and enter his prime.
Another big strength is his leadership. He has embraced the young players and has taken them under his wing. There were many moments where you could see him taking them aside and teaching them. Poole can also be taught and utilize the extensive knowledge of players such as Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Richaun Holmes. That's the key part of Poole. He's willing to teach and learn at the same time.
With every plus, there is a minus. What are some things that Poole could work on?
Improvements
He has made serious strides in becoming a more efficient player, but he still has moments where he takes the heat check to heart. He also likes to attempt three-point attempts in transition, which often hurts the Wizards because they're only getting one touch on a possession and are not properly using the shot clock or the momentum.
He could benefit from using his speed better, also. If he can attack the basket and not settle for threes in transition, he'd be able to open up the offense and become more of a weapon. He'd be able to live on the free throw line.
There are more sustains than improvements because Poole had a great year. Yes, there are things he needs to work on, but he's on the border of being an All-Star and is about to enter his prime. We haven't seen his best yet, but don't worry, JP13 is going to remind everyone just how good he can really be.
Grade: A
