Wizards Enter Season With No Expectations
The Washington Wizards won just 15 games last season and didn't do much to turn that around over the summer.
The Wizards drafted three first-round picks and traded Deni Avdija while signing Jonas Valanciunas as their prime free agent. Those moves are strong, but they don't do much to move the needle for this particular season coming ahead.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey has placed the Wizards in last place in his power rankings to start the season.
"After winning just 15 games last season, the Washington Wizards should remain very much in the hunt for the league's worst record and the distinction of being its worst team," Bailey writes. "There are a few intriguing young players, including a potential three-and-D wing in Bilal Coulibaly and incoming No. 2 overall pick, Alexandre Sarr, but there's little to no star power. Washington doesn't even have to jettison its veterans (like Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valančiūnas) to pile up losses and a better shot at the top 2025 pick (though it probably should and will)."
The other teams in the bottom five with the Wizards were the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.
The Wizards have a lot of obstacles to overcome this season, but the other teams and their placement in the standings shouldn't be any of their concern. Their focus should be centered upon building the best lineup for the team that will help build a foundation for the best possible team to come.
The Wizards begin their season at home on Thursday night when they take on the defending champion Boston Celtics before the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town on Saturday to wrap up the first homestand of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!