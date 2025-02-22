Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Focus Not Changing in Second Half

The Washington Wizards are staying true to themselves as the season comes to a close.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards' goals this season have been simple. The season hasn't been about wins and losses as much as it has been about developing the young talent on the roster.

The players on the team won't force any losses, but the construction of the roster engineered by the front office was designed not to win many games. The 9-46 record the team has amassed is slating Washington towards having the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick in this summer's draft, which is likely going to be Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg.

With the Wizards far behind their peers, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the team can place even more focus on developing the young core of the roster.

"Not to be outdone by the Utah Jazz or any other lottery-focused teams, the Wizards have been the worst basketball team in the league. Single-digit wins through 54 games is impressively bad," Pincus wrote.

"Washington can afford to try to get a few as it develops talent like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.

"The lottery will determine where the Wizards pick, but the franchise did its part to game the odds."

While the Wizards still have veteran pieces playing in the rotation like Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, those two won't see much action as the season rolls along. The same goes for veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who could still be a candidate for a buyout sometime before March 1.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they travel to central Florida to take on Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Monumental Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

