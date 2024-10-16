Wizards GM Earns Massive Praise for Risky Move
The Washington Wizards are clearly in rebuilding mode, which means that general manager Will Dawkins has had to make some tough decisions.
One of those decisions was trading away Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington, a future first-round draft pick, two future second-rounders and veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon.
While moving the 23-year-old Avdija—who is coming off of a very impressive season—was risky, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes thinks Dawkins deserves major credit for the trade.
"You don't trade a 23-year-old quality starter on a bargain contract unless you're dead set on a serious rebuild," Hughes wrote. "So when general manager Will Dawkins sent out Deni Avdija for a return package that included a future first-rounder and the No. 14 pick in the 2024 draft, it signaled a level of commitment not seen in Washington, well...maybe ever. ... Credit Dawkins for that initial move, and expect him to make several more future-focused deals going forward."
Avdija averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 30.1 minutes per game on 50.6/37.4/74.0 shooting splits during the 2023-24 campaign.
Considering that the Israeli forward was clearly improving, it seemed like he would comprise an integral part of the Wizards rebuild.
But Dawkins clearly felt otherwise, deciding it would be better to flip Avdija for multiple assets. Keep in mind: Washington also landed Brogdon in the deal, who the Wizards will almost certainly trade between now and the February deadline.
Washington won just 15 games last season in what marked Dawkins' inaugural year as the club's general manager. He had previously been serving as vice president of basketball operations for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
We'll see if Dawkins' bold moves pay off for the Wizards in the long run.
