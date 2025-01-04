Inside The Wizards

Wizards Growing More Comfortable With Each Other

The Washington Wizards' chemistry is improving.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are working together towards a common goal, but it's sometimes crazy to think how they were all scattered across the world just one year ago.

While most of the roster was in D.C., a good chunk of the team was elsewhere in the NBA, college basketball or even overseas.

The Wizards' struggles to begin the season have reflected that as the team has had to learn how to play with each other on the fly. Now that they have 31 games under their belt, the Wizards are beginning to feel more comfortable playing alongside each other.

“I believe it's natural progression,” Wizards rookie point guard Bub Carrington said. “Young team, also a team that has not played with each other at all. Most of the teams that we're playing against I watched on TV four years ago so we weren't used to each other and we're starting to get used to each other, so it just looks smoother.”

Continuity is something that isn't seen in a box score but plays a massive role in how teams are successful. When looking at the teams towards the top of the standings, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have all had their core together for a few years, and their chemistry together is on a different level compared to other teams.

The Wizards need time more than anything to get through this rebuild, and the longer these players compete alongside each other, the more likely they are to win these games as they grow in experience.

The Wizards are returning to the court tomorrow night as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News