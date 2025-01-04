Wizards Growing More Comfortable With Each Other
The Washington Wizards are working together towards a common goal, but it's sometimes crazy to think how they were all scattered across the world just one year ago.
While most of the roster was in D.C., a good chunk of the team was elsewhere in the NBA, college basketball or even overseas.
The Wizards' struggles to begin the season have reflected that as the team has had to learn how to play with each other on the fly. Now that they have 31 games under their belt, the Wizards are beginning to feel more comfortable playing alongside each other.
“I believe it's natural progression,” Wizards rookie point guard Bub Carrington said. “Young team, also a team that has not played with each other at all. Most of the teams that we're playing against I watched on TV four years ago so we weren't used to each other and we're starting to get used to each other, so it just looks smoother.”
Continuity is something that isn't seen in a box score but plays a massive role in how teams are successful. When looking at the teams towards the top of the standings, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have all had their core together for a few years, and their chemistry together is on a different level compared to other teams.
The Wizards need time more than anything to get through this rebuild, and the longer these players compete alongside each other, the more likely they are to win these games as they grow in experience.
The Wizards are returning to the court tomorrow night as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!