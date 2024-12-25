Wizards Have Coal in Their Stocking
The Washington Wizards find themselves on Christmas Day with a 4-23 record, the worst in the NBA.
The Wizards have coal in their stocking on Christmas, but that's because they want to be on the naughty list this year.
The record isn't much of a surprise considering the fact that the Wizards were the second-worst team a year ago and didn't add any veteran free agents to help bring the win total up. Their goal is to develop their young talent while remaining in the race for the top picks in next year's draft, because the team doesn't have enough to be a contender quite yet.
That being said, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George is a good starting point, and all four of them have given the Wizards a glimmer of hope and a glimpse of who they could become in the future. These aren't all the players that will make the next Wizards rotation, but none of them have ruled themselves out of not being in that spot down the line.
It's a tough situation to be in because there is no guarantee that the Wizards will emerge back into contention with the current foundation they are trying to set, but this is the most plausible way to become a contender at some point in the near future.
The goal is to win the championship in 5-6 years or so, and in order to get all the presents under the tree, they need to settle for coal in their stocking for a little bit.
The Wizards will return to the court tomorrow as they take on the division rival Charlotte Hornets at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Capital One Arena.
