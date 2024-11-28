Wizards Lose Star Forward to Injury

Inside The Wizards

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards dropped another game to the Los Angeles Clippers, marking 13 straight losses for the team.

However, there was also another reason why the team suffered a loss right before Thanksgiving.

Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma left the game with a rib sprain in the first half and did not return.

Kuzma, 29, is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game so far this season for the Wizards, who are now 2-15 on the season after rattling 13 straight losses to start the month of November.

This isn't the first injury Kuzma has dealt with on the young season. Kuzma missed five games with a groin injury earlier in the season, but now it appears that the injury bug has stung once again.

If Kuzma has to miss any time with the injury, rookie forward Kyshawn George could be in line for more playing time. George started four of the five games in which Kuzma was out earlier in the season.

Losing Kuzma will deal the Wizards another blow, but they will have to adopt the "next man up" mentality in order to keep things moving along.

The Wizards are back in action on Saturday against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

