Wizards Coach Explains Bulls Loss
The Washington Wizards are in the loss column for a 12th straight game after falling to the Chicago Bulls 127-108 inside Capital One Arena.
While the Wizards got off to a good start, leading by eight points at the end of the first quarter, things began to unravel after that.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe spoke about the team's loss after the game.
“It really came down to one quarter,” Keefe said postgame. “That second quarter obviously 40 to 18. We played a good first quarter defending, sharing the ball and then they put us on it so got to give them credit for that. That was the difference in the game. We were even almost pretty much the rest of the way but that was the total difference.”
The Wizards were led by Kyle Kuzma, who scored a team-high 23 points for Washington. Rookie center Alex Sarr added 20 points of his own, while point guards Malcolm Brogdon (15) and rookie Bub Carrington (10) were each in double figures.
The Wizards have dealt with this problem constantly throughout the duration of the team's long losing streak. They tend to play well for a quarter or a half, but then a run takes place and the Wizards end up folding.
This is a common struggle for young, rebuilding teams, and the Wizards are no exception. As the season goes on, they will have to learn how to play consistent for longer periods of time, and once a corner is turned, wins could soon start to pile up instead of losses.
The Wizards will look to snap their losing streak tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
