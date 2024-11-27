Inside The Wizards

Wizards Coach Explains Bulls Loss

The Washington Wizards' losing streak continued against the Chicago Bulls.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe coaches against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe coaches against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are in the loss column for a 12th straight game after falling to the Chicago Bulls 127-108 inside Capital One Arena.

While the Wizards got off to a good start, leading by eight points at the end of the first quarter, things began to unravel after that.

Wizards coach Brian Keefe spoke about the team's loss after the game.

“It really came down to one quarter,” Keefe said postgame. “That second quarter obviously 40 to 18. We played a good first quarter defending, sharing the ball and then they put us on it so got to give them credit for that. That was the difference in the game. We were even almost pretty much the rest of the way but that was the total difference.”

The Wizards were led by Kyle Kuzma, who scored a team-high 23 points for Washington. Rookie center Alex Sarr added 20 points of his own, while point guards Malcolm Brogdon (15) and rookie Bub Carrington (10) were each in double figures.

The Wizards have dealt with this problem constantly throughout the duration of the team's long losing streak. They tend to play well for a quarter or a half, but then a run takes place and the Wizards end up folding.

This is a common struggle for young, rebuilding teams, and the Wizards are no exception. As the season goes on, they will have to learn how to play consistent for longer periods of time, and once a corner is turned, wins could soon start to pile up instead of losses.

The Wizards will look to snap their losing streak tonight as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News