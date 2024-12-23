Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Thunder Preview: Embracing Underdog Mentality

The Washington Wizards are visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) moves around Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) moves around Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are fresh off of a tough game against the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks. However, the schedule doesn't get easier as they now have to play the runner-up Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.

The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference with a 22-5 record. They have won 11 of their last 12 regular season contests, and their only loss came in a three-point defeat on the road against the upbeat Houston Rockets.

The Thunder have the league's best defensive rating, which should prove to be quite the test for the Wizards' league-worst offensive rating.

The Wizards are coming into the game as a massive underdog, but that's a familiar feeling for them. They know what it's like to embrace adversity, and they have to bring everything they have against a Thunder team that is built to beat them by a lot.

All the Wizards can do is come up with a game plan and do their best to execute while fighting tooth and nail to try and pull off the biggest upset of the season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Thunder Information

  • Date, Location: Monday, December 23 - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Thunder Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • SG Alex Ducas (OUT - back)
  • C Chet Holmgren (OUT - hip)
  • PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)

Wizards vs. Thunder Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Alex Sarr
  • C Jonas Valanciunas

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Cason Wallace
  • SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF Lu Dort
  • PF Jalen Williams
  • C Isaiah Hartenstein

