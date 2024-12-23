Wizards vs. Thunder Preview: Embracing Underdog Mentality
The Washington Wizards are fresh off of a tough game against the NBA Cup champion Milwaukee Bucks. However, the schedule doesn't get easier as they now have to play the runner-up Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.
The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference with a 22-5 record. They have won 11 of their last 12 regular season contests, and their only loss came in a three-point defeat on the road against the upbeat Houston Rockets.
The Thunder have the league's best defensive rating, which should prove to be quite the test for the Wizards' league-worst offensive rating.
The Wizards are coming into the game as a massive underdog, but that's a familiar feeling for them. They know what it's like to embrace adversity, and they have to bring everything they have against a Thunder team that is built to beat them by a lot.
All the Wizards can do is come up with a game plan and do their best to execute while fighting tooth and nail to try and pull off the biggest upset of the season.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Wizards vs. Thunder Information
- Date, Location: Monday, December 23 - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Wizards vs. Thunder Injury Report
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- PF Kyle Kuzma (OUT - ribs)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- SG Alex Ducas (OUT - back)
- C Chet Holmgren (OUT - hip)
- PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)
Wizards vs. Thunder Projected Starting Lineups
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Alex Sarr
- C Jonas Valanciunas
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Cason Wallace
- SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SF Lu Dort
- PF Jalen Williams
- C Isaiah Hartenstein
