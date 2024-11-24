Inside The Wizards

Wizards vs. Pacers Preview: Another Shot to End Losing Streak

The Washington Wizards are visiting the Indiana Pacers tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

Jan 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are back on the road as they take on the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a Sunday matinee.

The Wizards and Pacers are coming into the game both on their respective struggle buses.

The Pacers have dropped five of their last six, plummeting towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but they could have a chance to bounce back against the visiting Wizards, who have the league's worst record at 2-12.

The Wizards started the season 2-2, but they have since lost their last 10 games, including every outing they have had since the start of November.

In order for the Wizards to snap this losing streak, they need to find a way to stretch together a full game of consistent basketball, which is something they haven't done in a while. That is commonplace for a team filled with young players and veterans that are trying to get back into the swing of things. Perhaps this is the game where it all comes back together for the Wizards.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Wizards vs. Pacers Information

  • Date, Location: Sunday, November 24 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Pacers Injury Report

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

Indiana Pacers

  • PG Andrew Nembhard (OUT - knee)
  • SF Aaron Nesmith (OUT - ankle)
  • SG Ben Sheppard (OUT - oblique)
  • C Isaiah Jackson (OUT - Achilles)
  • C James Wiseman (OUT - Achilles)

Wizards vs. Pacers Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards

  • PG Malcolm Brogdon
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

Indiana Pacers

  • PG Tyrese Haliburton
  • SG Bennedict Mathurin
  • SF Quenton Jackson
  • PF Pascal Siakam
  • C Myles Turner

